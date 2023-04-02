Nootbaar (thumb) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Nootbaar jammed his thumb sliding into third base on Opening Day, and will miss a second consecutive game while recovering. With the second-year outfielder out, Alec Burleson will again start in left while hitting second for Sunday's series finale against Toronto.
