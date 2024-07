The Cardinals activated Nootbaar (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Nootbaar missed nearly six weeks of action with a strained oblique and is ready to return after going 6-for-23 with two home runs during a seven-game rehab assignment at Double-A Springfield. He should resume everyday duties in right field, resulting in Alec Burleson settling back in as St. Louis' designated hitter.