Nootbaar (hamstring) will start in right field and bat second in Tuesday's game in Cincinnati.
Nootbaar missed two starts after tweaking his hamstring in Saturday's game against the Cubs, but he worked out prior to Monday's contest and is ready to roll Tuesday. The 26-year-old has a 1.096 OPS with two homers over his last eight games.
