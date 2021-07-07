The Cardinals recalled Nootbaar from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The rookie hit .160 with a triple and three RBI in 25 at-bats before being sent down July 1. Nootbaar's .310 average and five homers with Memphis have certainly turned heads, though, and he'll provide additional outfield depth going into the All-Star break. Carlos Martinez (thumb) was placed on the 10-day IL in a corresponding move Wednesday.

