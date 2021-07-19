The Cardinals optioned Nootbaar to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Nootbaar earned a look in an everyday role following his first big-league call-up in late June, but he served exclusively as a fourth outfielder in his second stint with St. Louis. Following his July 7 promotion, Nootbaar appeared in just two games for the Cardinals and picked up two plate appearances in total. He'll get the chance to play regularly upon returning to Memphis.
