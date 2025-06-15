Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said he expects Nootbaar to rejoin the lineup in Tuesday's series opener versus the White Sox in Chicago, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "Just meet-us-in-Chicago-type thing," Marmol said of Noobaar, who is on the bench for a second straight game Sunday in Milwaukee. "Take a breather and let's get back on track. He'll find his way out of this."

Before he exited the lineup for Saturday's 8-5 win, Nootbaar had gone 1-for-27 with 15 strikeouts -- including the first two four-strikeout games of his career -- over the previous six games, all Cardinals losses. Marmol is hopeful that with two days out of the lineup plus Monday's off day, Nootbaar will be ready to reprise his usual role as the Cardinals' everyday left fielder, though it's less certain if he'll reclaim leadoff duties right away. Brendan Donovan (toe) will serve as the Cardinals' table setter Sunday in his return from a four-game absence.