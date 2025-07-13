St. Louis placed Nootbaar on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left costochondral sprain.

Nootbaar will be sidelined through at least the Cardinals' fifth game following the All-Star break after he was removed from Saturday's 7-6 loss to Atlanta due to side discomfort. The outfielder had also been lifted from a game two days earlier due to the same issue, so the Cardinals opted to give him some extra time off to heal up from the injury. St. Louis activated designated hitter/catcher Ivan Herrera (hamstring) from the IL in a corresponding move.