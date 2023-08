Nootbaar (abdomen) is not in Thursday's lineup against the Mets.

He exited Wednesday's game with a lower abdomen contusion, so that could still be ailing him. It's also possible the team is just playing it safe with Nootbaar, given that a same-handed pitcher (Jose Quintana) is on the mound for New York. Tommy Edman gets the start in center field while Taylor Motter starts at shortstop and Jose Fermin starts at the keystone.