Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.

Nootbaar homered in each of the first two games of the series against the Cubs, but he's now been on the bench for two straight versus left-handed pitching. Brendan Donovan is playing left field and Thomas Saggese will cover second base for the Cardinals.

