Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Sitting again versus southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Nootbaar homered in each of the first two games of the series against the Cubs, but he's now been on the bench for two straight versus left-handed pitching. Brendan Donovan is playing left field and Thomas Saggese will cover second base for the Cardinals.
More News
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Dealing with intercostal injury•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Out against left-hander•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Launches 10th homer•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: On bench against lefty•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Out of lineup again Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Demoted to seventh amidst slump•