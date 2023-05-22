Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup Monday against Cincinnati, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Nootbaar will head to the bench as the Cardinals face off with southpaw Brandon Williamson on the mound Monday. Righty bat Oscar Mercado will take over in center field and bat eighth in the series opener with the Reds.
