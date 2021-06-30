Nootbaar remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The lefty-hitting Nootbaar saw a streak of seven consecutive starts come to an end Tuesday, when Arizona brought southpaw Caleb Smith to the hill. Though Arizona will start a right-hander (Riley Smith) on Wednesday, Nootbaar will remain on the bench, perhaps signaling that his days as a regular in the St. Louis outfield could be numbered. The 23-year-old rookie is off to a 4-for-23 start (.174 average) to his big-league career.