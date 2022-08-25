Nootbaar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Cubs.
Nootbaar provided all of St Louis' offense Wednesday with a solo home run to right field against Luke Farrell in the fifth inning. The round tripper was the outfielder's eighth on the season. The 24-year-old moved his slash line to .243/.361/.463 with the home run as he has made the most of his opportunities hitting out of the leadoff spot recently.
