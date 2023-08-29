Nootbaar (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday and could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list as soon as Friday, MLB.com reports.

Nootbaar will work out with the Cardinals for a second straight day Tuesday before heading to Memphis to play in his first game since Aug. 16, when he suffered a groin contusion in St. Louis' 8-0 loss to Oakland. After taking part in baserunning and defensive work over the weekend, Nootbaar took batting practice Monday, so the 25-year-old looks as though he has resumed full activities. If activated this weekend, Nootbaar is likely to settle back in as the Cardinals' everyday center fielder.