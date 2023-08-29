Nootbaar (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday and could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list as soon as Friday, MLB.com reports.
Nootbaar will work out with the Cardinals for a second straight day Tuesday before heading to Memphis to play in his first game since Aug. 16, when he suffered a groin contusion in St. Louis' 8-0 loss to Oakland. After taking part in baserunning and defensive work over the weekend, Nootbaar took batting practice Monday, so the 25-year-old looks as though he has resumed full activities. If activated this weekend, Nootbaar is likely to settle back in as the Cardinals' everyday center fielder.
More News
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Not activated, but close to return•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Nearing return from IL•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Placed on 10-day IL•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Cleared of structural damage•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Sidelined Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Exits with injury•