Nootbaar (ribs) will begin the season on the injured list, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

This was always the likely outcome, but the Cardinals didn't make it official until now. Nootbaar is coming along in his recovery from two non-displaced fractures in his left ribcage and the hope remains that he won't have to miss too much time. A more specific timetable to return, however, has not been revealed. The Cards are likely to use a combination of Alec Burleson and Brendan Donovan in left field while Nootbaar is out, with Dylan Carlson also a possibility if Victor Scott makes the Opening Day roster.