Nootbaar went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a run scored in Friday's 12-8 loss to the Royals.

Nootbaar has hit safely in five straight games, and his last three have been multi-hit efforts. The outfielder is settling in as the leadoff hitter versus right-handed pitchers. He's slashing .286/.384/.460 with 12 home runs, eight stolen bases, 38 RBI and 57 runs scored through 86 contests this season.