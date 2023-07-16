Nootbaar went 3-for-10 with a solo home run over both games of Saturday's twin bill versus the Nationals.

The homer actually came Friday prior to that contest's suspension for weather. The outfielder is on a nine-game hitting streak, going 11-for-38 (.289) in that span. Nootbaar is up to six homers, 26 RBI, 37 runs scored and five stolen bases through 62 contests overall while carving out consistent playing time in the Cardinals' crowded outfield.