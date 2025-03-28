Nootbaar went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Twins.
Nootbaar batted primarily sixth in the order in 2024, though he appears to be the team's primary leadoff option against right-handed pitching. He led off the bottom of the first half inning with a single and came around to score, and he delivered his first home run of the season one frame later.
