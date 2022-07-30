Nootbaar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 win over the Nationals.
Nootbaar went back-to-back with Nolan Gorman in the sixth inning as the Cardinals doubled their offense from three to six runs. Since the All-Star break, Nootbaar has gone 4-for-15 (.267) with two extra-base hits, two RBI and three runs scored. The 24-year-old is getting a regular look in right field with Harrison Bader's (foot) absence requiring Dylan Carlson to cover center field. For the season, Nootbaar owns a .210/.294/.400 slash line with five homers, 16 RBI, 17 runs scored, a stolen base and five doubles through 119 plate appearances.
