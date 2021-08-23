Nootbaar, who went 2-for-4 with a double in a win over the Pirates on Sunday, is hitting .368 (7-for-19) with Sunday's two-bagger, a home run and two RBI over his last five games.

The rookie has boosted his season average 67 points to .267 since Aug. 12, extending the hot hitting he'd displayed all season at Triple-A Memphis before his promotion. Nootbaar has also notably improved on the 18.4 percent strikeout rate he generated with the Redbirds, as he's gone down on strikes at a 16.2 percent clip over his first 68 encounters with big-league arms.