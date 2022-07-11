Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Nootbaar went 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI while starting the final two games of the weekend, but he'll be on the bench for Monday's series finale. Brendan Donovan (illness) could be ready to rejoin the St. Louis lineup as soon as Tuesday's game against the Dodgers and Tyler O'Neill (hamstring/wrist) may be ready to come off the 10-day injured list before the All-Star break, so Nootbaar's small window of opportunity could come to a close quickly.