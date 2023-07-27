Nootbaar isn't in the Cardinals' lineup Thursday against the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Nootbaar will get a day off Thursday after going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI during Wednesday's game against Arizona. Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson and Jordan Walker will man the Cardinals' outfield from left to right while Nootbaar rests.
