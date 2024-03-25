Nootbaar (ribs) took soft-toss swings Sunday and Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol saw video of Nootbaar's workouts and said the outfielder "looked really good" and "his body is responding well." Nootbaar will begin the season on the injured list with two non-displaced fractures in his left ribcage, but the hope remains that he won't be out long. He will be eligible for activation for the team's home opener on April 4.