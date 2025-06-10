default-cbs-image
Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Nootbaar started the previous 16 contests but will hit the bench Tuesday while in the midst of a 1-for-19 slump. Brendan Donovan will move out to left field while Nolan Gorman receives a start at the keystone.

