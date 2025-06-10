Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Taking seat Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nootbaar is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Nootbaar started the previous 16 contests but will hit the bench Tuesday while in the midst of a 1-for-19 slump. Brendan Donovan will move out to left field while Nolan Gorman receives a start at the keystone.
More News
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Homers, reaches base four times•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Rare day off Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Stays hot with homer•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Pops leadoff homer in win•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Three hits in Wednesday's win•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Homers, swipes bag in win•