Nootbaar went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Pirates.

After beginning May mired in a 2-for-24 slump, Nootbaar broke out against Pittsburgh righty Mitch Keller. The three knocks were a season high for the 27-year-old outfielder, and he sports a .246/.374/.408 slash line through 37 games with five homers, four steals, 19 RBI and 24 runs while exclusively hitting leadoff for the Cards.