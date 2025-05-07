Nootbaar went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Pirates.
After beginning May mired in a 2-for-24 slump, Nootbaar broke out against Pittsburgh righty Mitch Keller. The three knocks were a season high for the 27-year-old outfielder, and he sports a .246/.374/.408 slash line through 37 games with five homers, four steals, 19 RBI and 24 runs while exclusively hitting leadoff for the Cards.
More News
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Homers, swipes bag in win•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Taking seat Friday•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Smacks three-run homer•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: First day off Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Pops leadoff homer in loss•
-
Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Remains at leadoff versus southpaw•