Nootbaar will be unavailable for a fourth straight game Thursday against the Astros because of rib soreness, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Nootbaar jammed his elbow into his ribs while attempting a catch in the outfield during Saturday's game versus the Astros. The Cardinals are saying his absence is precautionary, so Nootbaar should be considered day-to-day. He's slated to be St. Louis' everyday left fielder in 2024.