Nootbaar underwent a CT scan on his torso Thursday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Nootbaar is dealing with lingering soreness after jamming his elbow into in his left side and ribs while trying to brace his fall along the side outfield wall during Saturday's game versus the Astros. The Cardinals medical staff reviewed the imaging Thursday and the club is expected to have a better idea as to the severity and a timetable for Nootbaar by Friday afternoon. Nootbaar did say Thursday that he's "feeling better and better every day," so hopefully it's more of a day-to-day situation.