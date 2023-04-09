Nootbaar (thumb) will travel with the team to Colorado on Monday and take swings, but he isn't likely to be activated for the series against the Rockies, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Jones reports that the Cardinals want to see how Nootbaar responds to swinging before making a decision and that he hasn't caught the baseball with his thumb injury as of yet. The outfielder isn't expected to need a lengthy stint on the injured list, but it doesn't sound like he'll be activated when eligible before Monday's contest against the Rockies.