Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Will get day off amidst struggles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Friday that Nootbaar will not be in the lineup Saturday in Milwaukee, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
For the second time in three games, Nootbaar went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Brewers. Across the last five contests, Nootbaar is 0-for-23 with 13 strikeouts, dropping his season OPS below .700 (.690) for the first time this season. Marmol indicated that he is considering moving Nootbaar out of the leadoff spot for a while, although he didn't commit to it.
