Nootbaar (ribs) will play four innings in the field and at the plate in a simulated game Saturday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Nootbaar took eight at-bats in a simulated game Friday, and Cardinals manager Oli Marmol noted that the team felt encouraged that the outfielder felt no pain on his swings. Nootbaar will ramp up his activity both at the plate and in the field Saturday, and his performance in that simulated game will give St. Louis a better indication of when he can return to major-league action.