Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar: Will open season on IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nootbaar (heel) will start the 2026 regular season on the Cardinals' injured list, William Ladson of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Nootbaar will miss the opening portion of the regular season while rehabbing from offseason surgery on both heels. There is no clear timeline for when the 28-year-old outfielder will be ready to make his season debut. Nootbaar's absence means Nathan Church should see a bump in starts in the outfield to open the 2026 campaign.
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