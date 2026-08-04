Cardinals' Leo Bernal: Hot bat at Triple-A Memphis

Bernal is slashing .288/.360/.569 with nine home runs, 12 doubles and 42 RBI in 38 games since the start of June.

Bernal has already set a new career high this season with 14 home runs, and he's sporting a 118 wRC+, 11.6 percent walk rate and 19.6 percent strikeout rate. The Cardinals didn't wind up trading any catchers at the deadline, which could make it difficult for Bernal to crack the big-league roster before the end of this season, but the switch-hitting 22-year-old looks ready for an opportunity when called upon.