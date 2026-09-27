Bernal went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and two walks in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Brewers.

Bernal showed plenty of promise over his 24 games in the majors to close out the campaign. He hit .284 with an .807 OPS, five homers, 21 RBI, 12 runs scored and three doubles while seeing time at catcher, first base and designated hitter. Bernal is expected to be the Cardinals' catcher of the future, and his first sample of work in the majors is an encouraging sign of what kind of production he can provide.