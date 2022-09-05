Triple-A Memphis reinstated Newsome (elbow) from its 60-day injured list Monday.
Newsome, who has been on the shelf all season while recovering from the Tommy John surgery he required last summer, is ready to rejoin the Cardinals' top affiliate after he recently wrapped up a six-appearance rehab assignment in the lower rungs of the minors. Between stops in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and with Single-A Palm Beach, Newsome struck out seven and allowed two runs on eight hits and one walk over 6.1 innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ljay Newsome: Set to start rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Ljay Newsome: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Cardinals' Ljay Newsome: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Ljay Newsome: Claimed by Cardinals•
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: On mend from Tommy John surgery•
-
Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Transferred to 60-day IL•