Newsome (elbow) will report to the Cardinals' Florida Complex League affiliate to begin a rehab assignment this weekend.
Newsome will take the next step in the lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last summer. The right-hander is likely to need multiple weeks at various levels of the Cardinals' minor-league system before he could potentially be activated from the injured list at Triple-A Memphis. It's possible he'll be given the all-clear before the end of the season, which wasn't expected earlier in the year. Newsome last pitched in the majors with the Mariners in 2021, logging a 7.98 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 14.2 innings.