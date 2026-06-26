Cardinals' Luis Gastelum: Scoreless streak at Triple-A

Gastelum has put together a 19-inning scoreless streak at Triple-A Memphis and boasts a 25:2 K:BB over that stretch.

Gastelum had one rocky outing back in mid-May when he allowed six runs in two-thirds of an inning, but despite that appearance he still boasts a 2.45 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 44:14 K:BB over 40.1 innings overall at Memphis. The 24-year-old sits in the low-90s with his fastball velocity, but he's known for a devastating changeup that he's used to log a 31.2 percent strikeout rate in the minors. Gastelum is not on the Cardinals' 40-man roster, but he is nonetheless due for a chance in the majors sooner rather than later.