Gastelum (5-4) took the loss after allowing one run on a hit and a walk while striking out two over one inning in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Brewers.

This was Gastelum's first loss since Aug. 21, when he allowed two runs (one earned) in one inning against the Phillies. Gastelum entered for the seventh with St. Louis trailing 4-1 and worked around a hit and a walk to keep Milwaukee scoreless. The Cardinals tied the game in the top of the eighth, but Gastelum returned in the bottom half of the inning and allowed a single to Jackson Chourio, who would end up scoring the go-ahead run. Gastelum has given up runs in four of his last 10 appearances, but he still has posted decent numbers over that span, notably a 3.72 ERA and 10.2 K/9 across 9.2 frames. With two games left in the regular season. Gastelum has a 4.42 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 36.2 innings in 34 relief outings.