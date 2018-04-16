Gregerson (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list Monday.

Before Gregerson went on the disabled list with a hamstring strain at the start of the season, he was considered to be a favorite for the Cardinals' closer job. In his absence, however, the Cardinals signed Greg Holland, owner of 186 career saves. Holland hasn't stepped right into the closer's job in St. Louis, but it likely won't be long until the job is firmly his, leaving Gregerson stuck in a setup role.