Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Also dealing with elbow issue
Gregerson experienced elbow soreness in addition to the shoulder impingement that landed him on the disabled list Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Manager Mike Matheny stated that the team is going to check out Gregerson's elbow and shoulder in the coming days, but failed to provide any more information on the matter. Obviously, when a pitcher sustains any sort of elbow injury there is always cause for concern, and this isn't any different. Look for another update on his condition once he's further evaluated.
