Gregerson fired a perfect ninth inning in a shutout loss to the Twins on Monday, recording a strikeout.

The veteran reliever was razor sharp while firing eight of 12 pitches for strikes on his way to his fifth consecutive scoreless performance. Gregerson has managed to lower his ERA from 9.82 to 5.14 during that stretch, an encouraging development after he'd opened his season by allowing four earned runs over the 2.2 innings encompassing his first five appearances. The 33-year-old is one of manager Mike Matheny's ninth-inning options while Bud Norris is temporarily sidelined with triceps discomfort, but whether he'll have a chance for any save opportunities while the latter is unavailable remains to be seen.