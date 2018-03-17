Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: BP session goes well Friday
Gregerson (oblique) emerged setback-free from Friday's 27-pitch bullpen session, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
It was the first official test of the oblique that has already cost Gregerson nearly two weeks. Given the positive outcome, he could return to game action as early as Sunday against the Nationals, although how he feels Saturday will be one of the most important factors with respect to whether that comes to fruition. "He looks healthy," Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux said. "It's all a matter of the bounce back now. How he feels tomorrow will be the tell."
More News
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: To throw live BP•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Ticketed for bullpen session•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Plays catch Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Out another 1-2 weeks•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Dealing with oblique issue•
-
Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Ninth-inning picture cloudy•
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...