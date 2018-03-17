Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: BP session goes well Friday

Gregerson (oblique) emerged setback-free from Friday's 27-pitch bullpen session, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

It was the first official test of the oblique that has already cost Gregerson nearly two weeks. Given the positive outcome, he could return to game action as early as Sunday against the Nationals, although how he feels Saturday will be one of the most important factors with respect to whether that comes to fruition. "He looks healthy," Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux said. "It's all a matter of the bounce back now. How he feels tomorrow will be the tell."