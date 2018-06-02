Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Bullpen likely next week
Gregerson (shoulder, elbow) played catch again Friday and hopes to progress to a bullpen session sometime next week, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
A right shoulder impingement is the primary culprit for Gregerson's extended stay on the disabled list, but he's also working off some elbow soreness. The fact he was able to throw on back-to-back days is an encouraging sign, and he'll likely progress to minor-league rehab appearances if he's indeed able to successfully complete bullpen sessions next week.
