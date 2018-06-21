Gregerson (shoulder, elbow, knee) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session this coming weekend, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The update comes from general manager Michael Girsch, who added that the veteran reliever should then head out for at least one rehab appearance at some point during the team's coming home stand. Gregerson is recovering from multiple injuries and has now been sidelined more than a month, so he's likely going to need multiple minor-league outings before being activated.

More News
Our Latest Stories