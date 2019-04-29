Gregerson (shoulder) is scheduled to meet with coaches and trainers in Washington, D.C. on Monday to determine when he'll be activated from the injured list, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

If Gregerson checks out OK, he could be activated from the 10-day IL as early as Tuesday. The veteran right-hander made rehab appearances for Double-A Springfield on Saturday and Sunday, though the Cardinals may want him to get another minor-league tuneup in before rejoining the big-league bullpen.