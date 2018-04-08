Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Cruises through first rehab appearance
Gregerson (hamstring) fired a scoreless second inning in High-A Palm Beach's 7-3 win over Jupiter on Saturday, recording two strikeouts.
Gregerson followed new bullpen mate Greg Holland, who opened the game. The fact he got through his frame in crisp fashion is naturally an encouraging sign, although not altogether surprising given the caliber of competition. Gregerson is likely to make several more appearances at the minor-league level before being called up, and he's now projected for a setup-type role in the wake of Holland's signing.
