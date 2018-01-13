Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Currently in line to close
President of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Saturday that Gregerson is the Cardinals' closer "as of today," Derrick Goold of the St. Loius Post-Dispatch reports.
Mozeliak added that the team will "throw numbers" at the bullpen and Tyler Lyons will play a "huge" role, but Gregerson is the top option currently on the roster. Gregerson earned 46 saves with the Astros from 2015-16, but he struggled with the long ball last year, allowing 13 home runs in 61 innings. If he opens the regular season in the closer role, Gregerson will be on a short leash.
