Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Doctor visit pending
Gregerson (shoulder, elbow) still needs to see a doctor before the Cardinals head to Pittsburgh later this week to find out when he can resume throwing, Sean Collins of MLB.com reports.
Gregerson has been on the disabled list since last Wednesday, originally earning the designation due to right shoulder impingement. However, elbow soreness is an issue as well, and the combination of the two has prevented him from resuming any type of throwing for the last several days. Given that an evaluation appears to be on tap, Gregerson's recovery timeline is likely to be updated again later in the week.
