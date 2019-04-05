Gregerson (shoulder) was credited with a hold in High-A Palm Beach's win over Jupiter on Thursday, allowing an earned run on two hits over an inning.

Gregerson fired 18 pitches overall, 13 of which found the strike zone. The veteran reliever is trying to put his lingering shoulder woes behind him, with his current rehab assignment presumably the final hurdle before activation at the big-league level. Assuming there's no residual setbacks from Thursday's activity, Gregerson will likely see action again at the minor-league level at some point in the next several days.