Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Fails to get an out Saturday
Gregerson allowed two earned runs on a hit and a walk without recording an out in a loss to the Pirates on Saturday.
It was a brief and rocky outing for Gregerson, who allowed a leadoff double to Jody Mercer to open the seventh and then promptly issued a free pass to pinch hitter Sean Rodriguez. Tyler Lyons subsequently gave up a sacrifice fly to David Freese that brought Mercer home, a run that went on Gregerson's ledger. The 33-year-old has had a rough start to his season after a spring hamstring injury delayed his debut until April 19, as he's now allowed a combined four earned runs over his last three appearances.
