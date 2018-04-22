Gregerson grabbed his first hold of the season in a win over the Reds on Saturday, allowing an earned run on one hit over two-thirds of an inning.

The right-hander quickly disposed of Tucker Barnhart and Alex Blandino to open his frame before allowing a single to Phillip Ervin. Gregerson got the hook at that point, but he was eventually charged with a run when Ervin crossed the plate on the RBI single Tyler Lyons subsequently surrendered to Jose Peraza. Despite his ERA taking a hit Saturday, Gregerson has looked encouragingly sharp over his first two appearances, throwing six of nine pitches for strikes Saturday. With Bud Norris currently thriving in the ninth-inning role and Greg Holland likely to see opportunities in that capacity as well, Gregerson appears destined for plenty of eighth-inning setup work as the season unfolds.