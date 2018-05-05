Cardinals' Luke Gregerson: Grabs second hold Friday
Gregerson fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in a win over the Cubs on Friday, recording a strikeout.
Dominic Leone was originally slated to follow Tyler Lyons in the eighth, but cramping in his bicep during warmup tosses blew up those plans. Gregerson was called upon in a pinch and responded by snuffing out a one-out, one-on threat by striking out Willson Contreras and inducing an inning-ending groundout from Kyle Schwarber. Following a disastrous outing last Saturday against the Pirates in which he failed to record an out, Gregerson has now responded with 2.2 scoreless frames across three subsequent appearances.
